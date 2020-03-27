ANNIVERSARY MEMORIAL OF CHEONAN SHIP SINKING News Today 입력 2020.03.27 (15:25) 수정 2020.03.27 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



It's been 10 years since the Korean naval ship Cheonan was sunk. The 10th anniversary memorial service was held yesterday at the South Korean Navy's Second Fleet, to remember the 46 sailors that perished in the blast, and the late Warrant Officer Han Ju-ho who died during the rescue operation.



[Pkg]



March 26th, 2010. The South Korean naval ship Cheonan sunk in waters off Baengnyeongdo Island in the West Sea after a surprise attack by the North Korean Navy. 46 South Korean sailors were killed. 58 were rescued. 10 years have passed. The families and friends of the late sailors attended the memorial service. A moment of silence and a gun salute were followed by the reading of each sailor's name.



[Soundbite] KIM YUN-IL(SURVIVING SAILOR) : "I can proudly say that the sea you defended with your life, is still being solidly defended today."



For the first time in five years, a defense chief attended the memorial service.



[Soundbite] JEONG KYEONG-DOO(MINISTER OF DEFENSE) : "The Korean people and the Korean military are doing our best to forever remember the noble sacrifices of the 46 warriors of the Cheonan who perished while defending their country."



Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said that he'll look into naming one of the next naval convoy ships as the Cheonan to commemorate the sacrifice of these brave sailors. The 10th anniversary memorial service was attended by some 150 people, a much smaller turnout than in the past, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, an online site showed the whole nation still vividly remember the incident and are grateful to the heroes. Over 30-thousand comments and flowers were posted at the cyber memorial hall set up by the Navy. The families' only wish is for Koreans to remember the Cheonan and the 46 sailors who gave their lives defending the nation.



[Soundbite] YU EUI-JA(MOTHER OF LATE CHIEF PETTY OFFICER MOON GYU-SEOK) : "It's all the same for the parents. Our hearts just break. I wish people would always remember the Cheonan and the sailors who were killed in action, not just when the memorial service is held."

입력 2020.03.27 (15:25) 수정 2020.03.27 (16:46) News Today

