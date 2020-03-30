EXPANDED SELF-ISOLATION SCOPE News Today 입력 2020.03.30 (15:11) 수정 2020.03.30 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Now there are more than 9,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Korea. Among the 105 new cases, 41 are imported ones from abroad. That's about four out of every 10 people. The government has therefore decided to order every arrival, excluding a few exceptions, to self-isolate. Also, schools in Korea are not likely to open on April 6th. We have the details



[Pkg]



People arriving from abroad are boarding special buses or KTX trains to quarantine themselves. Only those from Europe or the U.S. with long-term stay planned, were ordered to self-isolate. But starting Wednesday, that rule will be extended to people from all countries. From April 1st, Korean and non-Korean nationals arriving from abroad, must self-quarantine regardless of the length of their stay in Korea. Short-term foreign travelers will be isolated at designated facilities, instead of lodging accomodations of their choice, to ensure compliance. The cost is covered by the individuals.



[Soundbite] CHUNG SYE-KYUN(HEAD, CENTRAL DISASTER AND SAFETY COUNTERMEASURE HEADQUARTERS) : "Mandatory self-isolation rule is expanded to short-term foreign travelers to block all non-essential arrivals, such as tourists."



There are exceptions. Visitors with visas for diplomatic or official duties as well as those who obtained prior approval from a Korean embassy for important business or academic purposes. The rule will be applied retroactively as well. Local governments will recommend people who entered the country within the last 14 days to isolate themselves. Meanwhile, it appears unlikely that schools in the nation will open on April 6th as scheduled. Authorities believe it is still dangerous for people to gather in groups or hold events.



[Soundbite] JUNG EUN-KYEONG(DIRECTOR, KOREA CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION) : "When social distancing is eased, there is always risk of restarting a widespread epidemic."



Parents grow concerned as another postponement, or starting school through remote learning are the options discussed by authorities.



[Soundbite] (PARENT(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Children are left unattended for too long. They have to study at home and they can't even see their friends."



The government will take into account the learning vacuum issue and the readiness of the remote classroom system before announcing the timing and method of school opening, tomorrow at the earliest.

EXPANDED SELF-ISOLATION SCOPE

입력 2020.03.30 (15:11) 수정 2020.03.30 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Now there are more than 9,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Korea. Among the 105 new cases, 41 are imported ones from abroad. That's about four out of every 10 people. The government has therefore decided to order every arrival, excluding a few exceptions, to self-isolate. Also, schools in Korea are not likely to open on April 6th. We have the details



[Pkg]



People arriving from abroad are boarding special buses or KTX trains to quarantine themselves. Only those from Europe or the U.S. with long-term stay planned, were ordered to self-isolate. But starting Wednesday, that rule will be extended to people from all countries. From April 1st, Korean and non-Korean nationals arriving from abroad, must self-quarantine regardless of the length of their stay in Korea. Short-term foreign travelers will be isolated at designated facilities, instead of lodging accomodations of their choice, to ensure compliance. The cost is covered by the individuals.



[Soundbite] CHUNG SYE-KYUN(HEAD, CENTRAL DISASTER AND SAFETY COUNTERMEASURE HEADQUARTERS) : "Mandatory self-isolation rule is expanded to short-term foreign travelers to block all non-essential arrivals, such as tourists."



There are exceptions. Visitors with visas for diplomatic or official duties as well as those who obtained prior approval from a Korean embassy for important business or academic purposes. The rule will be applied retroactively as well. Local governments will recommend people who entered the country within the last 14 days to isolate themselves. Meanwhile, it appears unlikely that schools in the nation will open on April 6th as scheduled. Authorities believe it is still dangerous for people to gather in groups or hold events.



[Soundbite] JUNG EUN-KYEONG(DIRECTOR, KOREA CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION) : "When social distancing is eased, there is always risk of restarting a widespread epidemic."



Parents grow concerned as another postponement, or starting school through remote learning are the options discussed by authorities.



[Soundbite] (PARENT(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Children are left unattended for too long. They have to study at home and they can't even see their friends."



The government will take into account the learning vacuum issue and the readiness of the remote classroom system before announcing the timing and method of school opening, tomorrow at the earliest.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보