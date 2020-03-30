JEJU AIRPORT TO START "WALK-THROUGH" SCREENINGS News Today 입력 2020.03.30 (15:17) 수정 2020.03.30 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



All five recent cases of COVID-19 that have been reported on Jejudo Island were imported from overseas. The government of Jeju Special Self-governing Province has installed so-called "walk-through" screening stations in Jeju Airport to block the spread of the virus by those who have recently traveled abroad.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Stand still."



A medical staff collects the specimen of a man who just arrived in Jeju. It's a simulation of a virus test conducted at the so-called "walk-through" screening station installed in the parking lot of Jeju International Airport. Some 20 medical professionals have been deployed to test up to 80 arriving passengers daily. With all international flights being suspended at Jeju Airport because of the epidemic, all domestic flight passengers who recently traveled abroad are subject to testing. When the thermal cameras detect ones body temperature is above 37.5 degrees celsius, he or she must undergo testing, regardless of travel history. All five recent COVID-19 cases on the island are people diagnosed in Korea, after returning from abroad. They were overlooked at Incheon International Airport, but the Jeju government detected the infections.



[Soundbite] WON HEE-RYONG(GOVERNOR OF JEJU SPECIAL SELF-GOVERNING PROV.) : "All passengers who have recently visited foreign countries including Europe or the U.S. must undergo testing at Jeju Airport upon arrival."



Starting March 24, all passengers arriving in Jeju after traveling abroad are advised to undergo the free testing.

