FOREIGN FOOTBALL PLAYER UNDER ISOLATION News Today 입력 2020.03.30 (15:19) 수정 2020.03.30 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Players of the Korean football club Daegu FC have been self-isolating for nearly a month since the city was hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak in February. One of the players is Dejan Damjanović, a Montenegrin footballer who has played eleven seasons in the K-League. Here's how he has been doing in these tough times.



[Pkg]



Dejan Damjanović vividly remembers when Daegu was struck by the massive coronavirus outbreak last month.



[Soundbite] DEJAN DAMJANOVIC(DAEGU FC)



With the fast spread of COVID-19, some foreign sports players quickly left Korea to return to their home countries. However, Dejan did not return to Montenegro and decided to stay with his team.



[Soundbite] DEJAN DAMJANOVIC(DAEGU FC)



Since his K-League debut in 2007, Dejan has scored the most goals among all foreign players in the K-League. He also holds the record of top scorer for three straight seasons. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the opening of the 2020 season has been postponed and he faces some restraints in his everyday life. But Dejan says he now has more time to spend on training. He has high expectations for the new season, saying there is better chemistry within the team.



[Soundbite] DEJAN DAMJANOVIC(DAEGU FC)



The 40-year-old hopes for the quick resumption of the K-League, as it might be the last season of his career.

