SELF-ISOLATION REQUIREMENT FOR ALL ENTRANTS News Today 입력 2020.03.31 (15:07) 수정 2020.03.31 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Starting Wednesday, all people entering Korea will be required to self-isolate for two weeks. But questions remain whether there are sufficient facilities to accommodate a surging number of foreigners and whether they will follow the self-isolation rule strictly.



[Pkg]



An indoor virtual golf course in Suwon, Gyeonggi-do Province... A British national, without wearing a protective mask, was here on March 24th. He was supposed to remain in isolation, after taking a coronavirus test at a selective medical facility a day earlier. But he violated self-quarantine and went to the golf course.



[Soundbite] YEOM TAE-YOUNG(SUWON MAYOR) : "I am very upset. This patient developed symptoms even in Thailand. After entering Korea, he visited multiple regions without wearing a mask."



After arriving in Korea on March 20th, the British national visited four cities without wearing a mask for five days, coming into contact with 23 people. The Justice Ministry says the man who is now hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, will be summoned after he is released. Authorities will then decide on whether to deport him. Starting Wednesday, everyone entering the nation will be required to self-isolate for two weeks and install location tracking apps on their smartphones upon arrival. However, there is no way to find out whether or not they remain in isolation if they leave their phones at home, then go outside. The success of self-isolation rule depends on individuals acting responsibly on their own volition. The government is stressing its zero-tolerance policy for violations.



[Soundbite] [KIM GANG-LIP(CENTRAL DISASTER CONTROL HEADQUARTERS) : "Foreigners can be deported or denied entry. I am asking for cooperation and strict observance of the self-isolation rule."



Another challenge is securing sufficient facilities to house up to 2,000 foreigners. Currently, only 1,600 can be accommodated. Those entering the nation are allowed to only stay in their residences or designated quarantine facilities. Self-isolating at hotels is regarded as a violation of the set guidelines.

