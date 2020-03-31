LOCAL GOVT IMPLEMENT MEASURES AGAINST VIRUS News Today 입력 2020.03.31 (15:09) 수정 2020.03.31 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea is reporting a sharp uptick in the number of imported COVID-19 cases especially in the capital region. One local government is thoroughly prepared against incoming travelers spreading the virus, implementing various countermeasures.



[Pkg]



​There has been criticism that many travelers arriving in the country who do not show coronavirus symptoms are taking public transport from the airport to their homes. The government has now advised that these people use the airport limousine bus instead of the subway or downtown buses. However the limousine bus only carries passengers to certain locations and not to one's doorstep. This is why a growing number of local authorities are using vans to transport arriving passengers to their final destination.



[Soundbite] JEONG HYEON-WOO(ARRIVED FROM EUROPE(SUWON RESIDENT)) : "My parents looked into it and I think it's a safer way with less risk."



Under the current regulation, people arriving from Europe showing no symptoms must be tested for COVID-19 within 3 days of self-isolation. Those arriving from the U.S. must be tested when they show symptoms during self-isolation. However the city of Suwon is testing all arrivals regardless of their where they reside if that person wishes to be tested. The city has set up a temporary quarantine facility for people to stay while waiting for their test results. Suwon is the first local government in the country to introduce these measures for asymptomatic travelers arriving from abroad. Even after people test negative and continue on with a two-week home-isolation, other family members living in the same space can be at risk. So city officials have joined hands with local hotels for the family members to be separated during the isolation period. They can use hotels for as much as 70 percent lower than the going rate.



[Soundbite] LEE SEUNG-YONG(GENERAL MANAGER, SUWON HOTEL) : "We are in this together. We are charging the minimum fee necessary for hotel operations."



More and more local authorities are pushing to test every single incoming traveler, as efforts continue to prevent secondary and tertiary infections.

