NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.03.31 (15:11)
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

The Business Survey Index for the month of March announced by the Bank of Korea has declined by 11 points from the prior month to record 54 points, the largest decrease since January 2003. The sharp drop in the BSI is attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Korean media are urging the public to step up quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19. An article written by a professor from Kim Il-sung University and published in the Rodong Sinmun says that the public must absolutely abide by the instructions of quarantine authorities, and outlines the quarantine responsibilities of institutions, businesses and various groups.
A partially amended bill on the Automobile Indemnity Guarantee Act, which stipulates insurance coverage for self-driving vehicles, has been passed at a cabinet meeting today. Under the new regulation, when accidents involving autonomous cars occur, insurance companies must compensate victims first. For accidents caused by technical problems, compensation must be paid by manufacturers.
