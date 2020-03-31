NEW INT'L PORT PLANS AFFECTED BY VIRUS News Today 입력 2020.03.31 (15:14) 수정 2020.03.31 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Preparations are in full swing for the opening of the International Passenger Terminal at Incheon Port slated for June. The terminal will serve as a key hub for passenger ferries and freight between Incheon and China. However, the opening might be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



[Pkg]



The International Passenger Terminal of Incheon Port is used by some one million people annually. Opened 20 years ago, the port does not have enough room for large ships. Its low efficiency caused by separation into an inner harbor and a coastal port is also an issue. The newly built terminal is to open in June. Measuring more than 60,000 square meters, it's twice as spacious as the existing one. Its pier can simultaneously accommodate seven car ferries operating on ten China-bound routes. The new terminal's opening is expected to make it easier to process passengers as well as container freight. It features a more pleasant environment and offers greater convenience. However, its opening might be postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. All ancillary facilities, such as shipping line offices, duty-free shops, cafes and travel agencies, have already been leased out, but they are not sure if it's okay to move in.



[Soundbite] CHA JI-HOON(DIRECTOR OF DUTY-FREE SHOP BASED AT INTERNATIONAL PASSENGER TERMINAL) : "I think the repercussions of the epidemic will continue until later this year. Even if we open now, restoring sales will take a lot of time."



The Incheon Port Authority plans to cut the rent if the coronavirus epidemic continues.



[Soundbite] KIM YOUNG-KOOK(INCHEON PORT AUTHORITY) : "We will prepare so that our tenants can move in without worrying about anything after the epidemic is over."



With its opening having already been postponed twice last year, the International Passenger Terminal is still facing numerous hurdles ahead of its debut.

