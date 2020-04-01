KOREAN EXPATRIATES IN ITALY RETURN HOME News Today 입력 2020.04.01 (15:13) 수정 2020.04.01 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Some 300 Koreans residing in Italy have returned to Korea on a charter flight. They are the first group out of some 500 Koreans to be repatriated. Here's a look at their treacherous journey amid a nationwide lockdown in Italy.



[Pkg]



Milan, a tourist hub of Italy... Its streets are deserted and stores are closed. The highway to the airport is almost empty. But it becomes suddenly congested in front of the toll gate.



[Soundbite] MOON HEUNG-CHUL(DIRECTOR OF KOREAN ASSOCIATION IN ITALY) : "As you can see, they are inspecting everyone. they check every vehicle."



Only those who present certifying documents from the Korean embassy and airline tickets to Korea are allowed to pass through the gate. More than five hours are left before the flight, but there is already a long line of Korean passengers at Malpensa Airport.



[Soundbite] "There's a lot of people."



Everyone is wearing face masks, which were hard to find. Some are even wearing disposable gloves. These people had stayed at home ever since a nationwide lockdown was enforced by the Italian government. Waiting for a chartered flight to Korea after the first flight was cancelled was a tormenting time amid contamination fears, the lack of supplies and disparaging looks from locals.



[Soundbite] SOHN JUNG-KOOK(STUDENT STUDYING IN ITALY) : "I am grateful for this flight being provided to Koreans stranded in Italy and helping us come to Korea."



Those who had passed two temperature checks prior to departure arrived at Incheon Airport earlier this afternoon. They all underwent strict airport screenings and will stay at a temporary facility for four to five days to receive COVID-19 testing. The second chartered flight from Italy will bring some 200 Koreans from Rome and Milan on Thursday.

