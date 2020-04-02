CHALLENGES FACED BY ONLINE EDUCATION News Today 입력 2020.04.02 (15:24) 수정 2020.04.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Schools in Korea are to begin the new school year through distance learning. However, households without smart devices or access to help in taking online classes could face difficulties. Thorough preparation is needed to ensure every child has access to online education.



[Pkg]



Children who don't have computers at home have no other choice but to use computers at community children's centers to receive online classes.



[Soundbite] PARK JOO-BIN(MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENT) : "There are only two computers at the center. Even when someone brings a computer from home, only four people can use them at a time. It takes a while to wait for your turn."



There are not enough computers to accommodate the needs of every child, as the children's ages and classes are different. Printing out home assignments is also a challenge.



[Soundbite] SONG MIN-JI(SOCIAL WORKER) : "As children don't have printers at home, they have to print out their assignments at the center. We have printed out about two thousand pages so far."



Young children raised by their grandparents experience difficulties in receiving online classes on their own.



[Soundbite] LEE YOO-RI(SOCIAL WORKER) : "Even when grandparents tell their grandchildren to study, young kids don't know how. They end up giving up on classes and playing their favorite games or watching YouTube."



The Ministry of Education has found that some 170,000 students do not have smart devices at home. The ministry currently has 280,000 smartpads, and plans to secure 36,000 more.



[Soundbite] YOO EUN-HYE(MINISTER OF EDUCATION) : "We are preparing to provide e-learning devices immediately to students who need them."



Social workers are calling on authorities to provide smart devices to students in need as soon as possible to make sure they get accustomed to using computers before the new school year begins.

