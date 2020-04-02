기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.04.02 (15:26) 수정 2020.04.02 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Consumer prices rose over one percent for three straight months in March. Prices of livestock products and processed food went up, as people are avoiding dining out and cooking more at home amid the coronavirus epidemic. Automobile prices dropped due to a government tax break aimed at boosting consumption.
The Federation of Korean Industries is requesting its member businesses to recruit new employees as originally planned. The federation asked the employers to avoid canceling or postponing recruitment plans and resume the procedures when the epidemic loses steam.
The prolonged coronavirus epidemic is forcing Christians to celebrate Easter online. Yoido Full Gospel Church will continue to hold services online until the Easter Eve on April eleventh. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Jeonju has again extended the suspension of offline services.
Naver will halt its real-time search ranking service starting Thursday with the beginning of the official campaign period for the upcoming parliamentary elections. The nation's largest web portal said that the suspension is to ensure fairness in the election campaign and the service will resume when voting ends at 6 p.m. on April 15th.
