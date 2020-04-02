CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVALS CANCELLED OVER VIRUS News Today 입력 2020.04.02 (15:28) 수정 2020.04.02 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Cherry blossoms are in full bloom all over the country with the arrival of the spring. But cherry blossom festivals have been cancelled in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and access to streets lined with cherry trees has been banned altogether.



[Pkg]



​Yunjung-ro Road, Seoul. Cherry blossoms are in full bloom. People in masks stroll under the cherry trees and take pictures. During this time of the year, more than five million visitors flock to see the spring flowers. But for 2020, the popular festival is cancelled to stop the spread of COVID-19. The cherry blossom road will be blocked altogether until next week.



[Soundbite] CHAI HYUN-IL(CHIEF, YEONGDEUNGPO-GU OFFICE) : "I ask citizens not to come to the cherry blossom road in Yeouido so we can prevent possible infection."



Blockades have been set up at the access points of the cherry blossom road and restricted entry signs are hung here and there. The segments stretch from National Assembly Gate 3 to the southern end of Seogang Bridge. Police officers and government employees will be assigned to patrol the area until next week to crack down on street vendors operating illegally. It's a major disappointment, but people are willing to accept the city's decision.



[Soundbite] LIM GYEONG-MIN(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "There's bound to be complaints, but people's health is most important so it's best to exercise restraint."



Yeouido Hangang River Park parking lot will be closed for 24 hours this weekend and next Saturday, when the largest crowds are expected to gather. There will be tougher crackdowns on tents in Hangang River Parks to prevent the spread of the virus within confined spaces. While access to popular cherry blossom sites in Seoul is restricted, the scenes along the Seokchon Lake cherry blossom road will be aired online. The government stressed the need to enforce stronger social distancing for some time, beyond this weekend, as initially scheduled, to stop the further spread of infection.

CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVALS CANCELLED OVER VIRUS

입력 2020.04.02 (15:28) 수정 2020.04.02 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Cherry blossoms are in full bloom all over the country with the arrival of the spring. But cherry blossom festivals have been cancelled in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and access to streets lined with cherry trees has been banned altogether.



[Pkg]



​Yunjung-ro Road, Seoul. Cherry blossoms are in full bloom. People in masks stroll under the cherry trees and take pictures. During this time of the year, more than five million visitors flock to see the spring flowers. But for 2020, the popular festival is cancelled to stop the spread of COVID-19. The cherry blossom road will be blocked altogether until next week.



[Soundbite] CHAI HYUN-IL(CHIEF, YEONGDEUNGPO-GU OFFICE) : "I ask citizens not to come to the cherry blossom road in Yeouido so we can prevent possible infection."



Blockades have been set up at the access points of the cherry blossom road and restricted entry signs are hung here and there. The segments stretch from National Assembly Gate 3 to the southern end of Seogang Bridge. Police officers and government employees will be assigned to patrol the area until next week to crack down on street vendors operating illegally. It's a major disappointment, but people are willing to accept the city's decision.



[Soundbite] LIM GYEONG-MIN(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "There's bound to be complaints, but people's health is most important so it's best to exercise restraint."



Yeouido Hangang River Park parking lot will be closed for 24 hours this weekend and next Saturday, when the largest crowds are expected to gather. There will be tougher crackdowns on tents in Hangang River Parks to prevent the spread of the virus within confined spaces. While access to popular cherry blossom sites in Seoul is restricted, the scenes along the Seokchon Lake cherry blossom road will be aired online. The government stressed the need to enforce stronger social distancing for some time, beyond this weekend, as initially scheduled, to stop the further spread of infection.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보