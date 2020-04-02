POLITICAL PARTIES LAUNCH ELECTION CAMPAIGNS News Today 입력 2020.04.02 (15:30) 수정 2020.04.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Rival parties have launched their campaigns for the April 15 general elections. Both the ruling and opposition camps are trying to woo voters by placing top priority on revitalizing the economy that has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.



[Pkg]



​"Silent" is the key word of the ruling Democratic Party's campaign for the upcoming parliamentary elections. As the first leg of his official campaign, Lee Nak-yon greeted voters in front of a supermarket in Jongno-gu District on Thursday morning.



[Soundbite] "Let's overcome this crisis together."



Lee stressed his determination to overcome the coronavirus crisis, noting difficulties facing local distributors.



[Soundbite] LEE NAK-YON(CO-CHAIR, DEMOCRATIC PARTY'S ELECTION COMMITTEE) : "As my first message on the first day of my election campaign, I am asking you not to give up hope."



The main opposition United Future Party launched its election campaign at an early-morning market. Kim Chong-in, the party's chief campaign manager, highlighted the current administration's economic failures and called on voters to evaluate its performance by casting their ballots.



[Soundbite] KIM CHONG-IN(CHIEF CAMPAIGN MANAGER, UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "It must have been tough for you."



Won Yoo-chul, the head of the Future Korea Party, urged voters to support his party, the satellite party of the conservative main opposition camp. At a campaign launch ceremony, United Future Party Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn pledged to frame the election as a judgement on the Moon Jae-in government.



[Soundbite] HWANG KYO-AHN(CHAIRMAN, UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "I cannot forget your ardent calls for restoring justice and fairness damaged by the Cho Kuk scandal."



Minor parties also launched their campaigns on Thursday. The Party for People's Livelihoods began its campaign at an early-morning auction.



[Soundbite] SOHN HAK-KYU(ELECTION COMMITTEE CHAIR, PARTY OF PEOPLE'S LIVELIHOODS) : "How is your business going? How much is it?"



The party's election committee chief Sohn Hak-kyu said people's lives have become more difficult because of the failures of the ruling and main opposition parties.



[Soundbite] SOHN HAK-KYU(ELECTION COMMITTEE CHAIR, PARTY OF PEOPLE'S LIVELIHOODS) : "My party will take the lead in bringing political changes to improve people's lives and achieve peace."



The Justice Party visited subway workers at midnight to encourage them.



[Soundbite] SHIM SANG-JUNG(CHAIRWOMAN, JUSTICE PARTY) : "I will be on the frontline of preventing a labor crisis. I came here to show you that we share the same goal."



The Civil Together Party, for its part, visited a logistics center and vowed to improve working conditions for delivery workers. The Opened Democratic Party announced the start of its election campaign on YouTube.

