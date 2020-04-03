QUARANTINE MEASURES FOR POLLING STATIONS News Today 입력 2020.04.03 (15:10) 수정 2020.04.03 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The general elections are just around the corner, but voters are concerned about the coronavirus. In its public address yesterday, the government outlined quarantine measures to be taken at polling stations. Here's more.



[Pkg]



​Safety is as much of an issue as fairness in the upcoming general elections. All voters are required to wear masks at polling stations. Those with a fever will be barred from entering. Voters must also disinfect their hands and put on sanitary gloves before entering. They will be required to keep their gloves on when filling in and casting their ballots. All the equipment and polling booths will be disinfected frequently. Those waiting to vote will be required to maintain a distance of at least one meter from one another. Voters with fever or other symptoms will vote in separate booths.



[Soundbite] KIM HYE-IN(SEOUL CITY ELECTION COMMISSION) : "We are announcing guidelines and providing training on the voting process, makeshift polling stations, disinfection and ventilation."



Although quarantine measures are vital, some say they may cause significant delays in the voting process. Cooperation and understanding from the public is more essential than ever.



[Soundbite] SHIN AH-RYEONG(INCHEON RESIDENT) : "I think everyone must cooperate in terms of quarantine. We can't cancel the election. We should cooperate despite inconveniences."



The government is also urging candidates and election officials to cooperate.



[Soundbite] CHIN YOUNG(MINISTER OF THE INTERIOR AND SAFETY) : "Candidates and election officials should minimize person-to-person contact as much as possible during the election campaign period."



Infected and self-quarantined voters can cast their ballots by mail or absentee voting or at community treatment centers for COVID-19 patients. The government is also trying to come up with measures for those who could not apply for absentee voting on time.

