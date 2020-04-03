ENCOURAGING SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGNS News Today 입력 2020.04.03 (15:17) 수정 2020.04.03 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



With the COVID-19 outbreak spreading fast all across the world, the prolonged outbreak is hard on everyone. A social media campaign is under way to offer encouragement to citizens worn out by the pandemic.



[Pkg]



​[Soundbite] "The next person to take part in the campaign is fellow member Lee Jun-beom."



A violinist names the next person to take part in a campaign before performing. Musicians with developmental disorders launched this online relay recital campaign in an effort to comfort citizens amid the ongoing coronavirus situation. Lee Dong-hyeon, the first to perform, chose a song to cheer up everyone going through this difficult time.



[Soundbite] LEE DONG-HYEON(VIOLINIST) : "For me, this song gave me solace as if I was told, "good job, it will be fine.""



Some 40 musicians at home and abroad including those with developmental disabilities continued this relay performance for 2 weeks.



[Soundbite] "We can overcome the crisis through concerted efforts. BTS, please join the relay!"



Cadets at the Korea Armed Forces Nursing Academy also joined in. K-pop sensation BTS was next. They thanked the medical workers and conveyed a message of encouragement.



[Soundbite] JIMIN(BTS MEMBER) : "I believe if we have the courage and will to ride out the situation, we can go endure this period together."



The boy band named football star Son Heung-min who also urged citizens to hang in there, as the fight against COVID-19 continues. Film director Bong Joon-ho, the next participant, expressed hope for the day when life can return to normal.



[Soundbite] BONG JOON-HO(FILM DIRECTOR) : "I hope the day comes soon, when we can all smile, meet and shake hands without worries."



It's a difficult time for all even as the budding spring has arrived. But musical performances and words of encouragement are bringing some relief to citizens fatigued by the infectious disease.

