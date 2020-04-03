FIREFIGHTERS RETURN HOME FROM DAEGU News Today 입력 2020.04.03 (15:19) 수정 2020.04.03 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



First responders have been fighting COVID-19 on the front lines. Now firefighters from across the coutnry who were sent to Daegu to transport infected patients have returned to their respective homes after 40 days in the epicenter of the outbreak in Korea. We have the details



[Pkg]



The last 40 days have been intense. They had to transport as many as 800 patients a day. They endured exhaustion, stuffy protective gear, and numerous disinfection with only a sense of duty. Personal belongings packed for a long stay in Daegu fill the ambulance instead of emergency equipment. It feels different for these first responders to get on the ambulance in their uniforms instead of protective gear.



[Soundbite] JO JANG-HWAN(JEOLLABUK-DO FIRE DEPARTMENT) : "I was wearing protective gear for a week while I transported patients. I feel relieved and guilty at the same time."



170 ambulances gathered in Daegu from 16 cities and provinces across the country. This was the first time that ambulances nationwide were deployed to one region.



[Soundbite] JANG WON-HO(JEOLLANAM-DO FIRE DEPARTMENT) : "I didn't tell my parents that I was coming to Daegu. I'm going to tell them after I return."



Their sacrifice and willingness to help were a huge inspiration to Daegu citizens.



[Soundbite] (DAEGU CITIZEN WHO RECOVERED FROM COVID-19) : "We couldn't have gotten to the hospital safely without them."



[Soundbite] "Citizens of Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, keep on fighting!"



Daegu will long remember these 930 heroes who barely slept and survived on packed lunches to protect the lives of citizens.

FIREFIGHTERS RETURN HOME FROM DAEGU

입력 2020.04.03 (15:19) 수정 2020.04.03 (16:46) News Today

