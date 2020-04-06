STRICT PUNISHMENT OVER FALSE REPORTS News Today 입력 2020.04.06 (15:35) 수정 2020.04.06 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



As more overseas arrivals test positive for COVID-19, the quarantine authorities have announced that anyone who makes a false report about symptoms will be handed harsh punishment for endangering the community. Authorities have also dramatically toughened supervision of people in self-isolation and penalties for self-quarantine violators.



[Pkg]



An 18-year-old Korean student returned from studying in the States. The Busan native entered the country through Incheon International Airport last month. He had a fever but passed all the check points at the airport, but later, on March 26th, he tested positive for COVID-19. The young man didn't disclose the fact that he had taken high doses of medication to reduce fever before taking flight. Quarantine authorities stressed the importance of filling questionnaires truthfully.



[Soundbite] KWON JUN-WOOK(CENTRAL QUARANTINE COUNTERMEASURES HEADQUARTERS) : "Passing quarantine inspection by taking fever reducers is an illegal act that causes grave danger."



Leaving out such important details when reporting can make it difficult to trace a chain of infection, and lead to cluster infections. Authorities are most concerned about untraceable infections that could take lives of high-risk groups.



[Soundbite] KWON JUN-WOOK(CENTRAL QUARANTINE COUNTERMEASURES HEADQUARTERS) : "That chain of infection can affect numerous patients and even cause deaths at large hospitals, elderly care hospitals, nursing homes, and welfare facilities."



Submitting false reports or obstructing quarantine investigation are crimes punishable by law, with a maximum prison term of a year or a fine of up to 10 million won. Supervision of self-quarantine and punishment of violators are toughened as well. The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters and local government bodies will use the geographic information system to check the whereabouts of people in self-quarantine around the clock. Surprise inspections will be held nationwide to prevent people from sneaking out while leaving smartphones at home.



[Soundbite] YOON TAE-HO(CENTRAL ACCIDENT MANAGEMENT HEADQUARTERS) : "We plan to immediately report self-quarantine violators to the police and demand damage compensation for quarantine cost. They will no longer be eligible for emergency disaster or living expenses subsidy."



Self-quarantine violators will face stiffer penalties: maximum one year behind bars or up to 10 million won in fine. A significant spike from a fine of under 3 million won.

