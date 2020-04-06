MEDICAL EXPERTS COMMENT ON COVID-19 News Today 입력 2020.04.06 (15:39) 수정 2020.04.06 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Having reported over 10,000 COVID-19 cases, South Korea has extended its intensive social distancing campaign for two more weeks. Next, we bring you what infectious disease experts have learned of the novel virus so far. Let's take a look.



[Pkg]



​[Soundbite] DR. KIM WOO-JOO(KOREA UNIVERSITY GURO HOSPITAL) : "COVID-19 is a stealth virus."



[Soundbite] DR. CHOI WON-SEOK(KOREA UNIVERSITY ANSAN HOSPITAL) : "We are now experiencing a pandemic similar to the 1918 Spanish flu."



[Soundbite] PROF. KI MO-RAN(NATIONAL CANCER CENTER) : "It is the toughest, most uncontrollable among viruses we have experienced so far."



In a matter of months, COVID-19 engulfed the world. Just 74 days after South Korea's first confirmed case was reported, the number of patients in the nation surpassed 10-thousand. What have infectious disease experts found about the deadly virus so far?



[Soundbite] DR. KIM WOO-JOO(KOREA UNIVERSITY GURO HOSPITAL) : "It's like a stealth fighter jet, that can evade radar detection, infiltrate and neutralize enemy defense line."



In a nutshell, it is silent but lethal. COVID-19 is highly transmissible, even when an infected person shows no symptoms. Detecting infections is a huge challenge.



[Soundbite] PROF. KI MO-RAN(NATIONAL CANCER CENTER) : "A lot of virus is coming out. So it's highly transmissible. It is virtually impossible to control a respiratory illness with this level of infectiousness that shows no symptoms."



This explains why bringing the spread under control is proving to be difficult, even with all-out global efforts.



[Soundbite] DR. CHOI WON-SEOK(KOREA UNIVERSITY ANSAN HOSPITAL) : "With few responsive means in hand, this highly contagious disease has caused a pandemic, adversely impacting our society."



The outbreak has brought major changes to people's daily lives.



[Soundbite] DR. KIM WOO-JOO(KOREA UNIVERSITY GURO HOSPITAL) : "COVID-19 can spread while people speak, sing and dine together."



Practicing social distancing is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of the virus.



[Soundbite] PROF. KI MO-RAN(NATIONAL CANCER CENTER) : "The virus was never expected to have this level of infectiousness, since it was initially though to spread only through close contact. Maintaining person-to-person distance was believed to be a sufficiently effective measure to bring the outbreak under control."



But there is no need to panic.



[Soundbite] DR. CHOI WON-SEOK(KOREA UNIVERSITY ANSAN HOSPITAL) : "A growing number of people are discharged from quarantine. This means we now have a greater room to deal with the virus. There is no need to panic."



Experts believe the battle against the virus can be won, if people continue to strictly adhere to personal and social hygien rules to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

