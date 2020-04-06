기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.04.06 (15:42) 수정 2020.04.06 (16:47)
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

More than 200 Korean citizens have arrived in Korea from India, which is on a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Koreans residing in Mumbai and Chennai will also be brought to Korea after the local Korean association negotiates the matter with airlines.
The Ministry of Education has set up a community to help teachers with online classes and held a ceremony nominating the teachers in charge of distance learning. The community comprises schoolteachers from 17 cities and provinces as well as officials from the Education Ministry and local education authorities.
According to the Korean Film Council, the number of movie-goers on weekends has plummeted to some 80,000, the lowest ever, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decrease is ascribed to the closure of some of the movie theaters in the nation and the absence of new movies to be screened.
Last month, individual investors in Korea bought a record amount of overseas stocks worth 13.8 billion dollars, up 67 percent from the previous month. The net purchase amount recorded 727 million dollars, an increase of 70 percent from the prior month.
