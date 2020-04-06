IMPORTANCE OF HYGIENE WHEN BEING OUTDOORS News Today 입력 2020.04.06 (15:45) 수정 2020.04.06 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



This spring's cherry blossom festivals were canceled, as the nation has extended its social distancing campaign for two more weeks amid the continuing coronavirus spread. Growing tired of staying at home, many citizens are going to nearby parks to enjoy the spring, creating a balloon effect from the rigid social distancing guideline. When you are out, it's important to thoroughly follow personal hygiene rules.



[Pkg]



Seemingly endless, bumper-to-bumper traffic. They are all waiting to enter a park. After strictly adhering to the stay-at-home recommendation for weeks, many citizens feel the need to get out and enjoy spring at nearby parks.



[Soundbite] SEO HYE-WON(SONGPA-GU DIST., SEOUL) : "I was searching for a place to take a walk and get some fresh air. Nearly all major parks, like Seokchon Lake, were closed."



As spring flower festivals were canceled one after another, neighborhood parks in downtown areas become crowded. Lawns are dotted with groups of picnickers. While soaking in the warm, beautiful weather outside, they remain concerned about possible COVID-19 infections.



[Soundbite] AHN SEUNG-HWAN(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "I'm trying to keep my distance from other people."



Park maintenance officials are taking necessary measures to help prevent the spread of the virus.



[Soundbite] (SEOUL FOREST MANAGEMENT OFFICIAL) : "We ask visitors to maintain safe distance from each other and wear protective masks."



Cherry blossoms are in full bloom here, But fewer people are seen, as trails are blocked. Visitors appreciate the picturesque scene from a distance.



[Soundbite] LEE HA-KYUNG(SEONGNAM RESIDENT) : "Social distancing is a must these days. I'm fine appreaciating the view from a distance."



The Seoul city government canceled all spring flower festivals. However, parks will remain open to public. With the social distancing campaign extended until April 19, it's important for citizens to take extra caution to ensure their own safety when engaging in outdoor activities.

