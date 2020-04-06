The Tokyo Olympics and the Tainted Truth

기사 본문 영역

Broadcasting Date : March 14, 2020

2020 Tokyo Olympics is postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19. Nevertheless, a crucial issue regarding radiation still remains. This episode follows the first report of the Documentary Window and presents on-site coverage on radiation in Japan. The production team has travelled 25 days and 5,000km across five Japanese prefectures this year and last in order to provide extensive research on radiation-related contamination. Now we present the current radiation-related situation of the Tokyo Olympics facilities after the March 11, 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident.
