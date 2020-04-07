HEALTH WARNINGS WHEN BEING OUTDOORS News Today 입력 2020.04.07 (16:30) 수정 2020.04.07 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea has extended its social distancing campaign for two more weeks to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Now with the increasingly warm weather, many citizens are heading outdoors being tired of staying at home. Quarantine authorities are warning that it is too early to lower our guard, noting there is a high risk of explosive infections to be reported in Seoul and surrounding areas. Let's take a look



[Pkg]



​Cherry blossoms are in full bloom in Yeouido... Even on a weekday, this part of the capital is full of people out to enjoy the picturesque Spring view.



[Soundbite] KIM YE-JI(CHEONAN RESIDENT) : "We're outside. So I'm less concerned about the risk of infection than being indoors."



Many tourist sites were teeming with visitors over the weekend.



[Soundbite] (COFFEE SHOP EMPLOYEE) : "We received the largest number of customers last week since the COVID-19 outbreak began. There are more pedestrians on the streets."



The trend was confirmed in an analysis of population movement data. The fewest number of South Koreans was out and about in the fourth week since the first COVID-19 case was reported in the nation. But the figure climbed gradually. In the eighth week, it jumped 18 percent from the lowest point. Over the weekend, there was a surge in the number of people heading outdoors to enjoy the warm weather. In Seoul, the most popular destinations include busy commercial districts like Myeongdong, Gangnam subway station and Hongdae. Sites known for beautiful cherry blossom scenery, such as Yeouido, Hangang River and Namsan Mountain, were packed with picnickers. As more people appear to be lowering their guards on social distancing, experts warn the situation is far from over and the worst is yet to come. They expressed grave concerns about the capital and its surrounding areas, with a large number of people returning from overseas.



[Soundbite] PROF. LEE JAE-GAP(HALLYM UNIVERSITY GANGNAM SACRED HEART HOSPITAL) : "Due to the advanced, closely connected transportation network, infections can increase quickly in Seoul, Gyeonggi-do Province and Incheon."



Quarantine authorities also acknowledged the possibility of explosive infections in local communities, as witnessed in Europe and the U.S.



[Soundbite] KIM KANG-LIP(CENTRAL DISASTER CONTROL HEADQUARTERS) : "The situation is deeply concerning, as explosive infections can lead to the collapse of the medical system and a spike in fatalities."



The government reiterated the need to adhere to social distancing, and stressed its zero-tolerance policy for self-isolation violators.

