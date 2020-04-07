DOMESTIC FINDINGS ON COVID-19 News Today 입력 2020.04.07 (16:35) 수정 2020.04.07 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The way in which COVID-19 is transmitted has been confirmed for the first time through animal testing. Many believe the latest finding also proves the point, that people carrying the virus during the incubation period while showing no symptoms, can still spread the virus to others. Results of the research conducted by a Korean team are published in a global journal.



[Pkg]



​Ferrets have lung structures similar to that of humans. A team of researchers at Chungbuk National University and the National Medical Center infected the animal with COVID-19 and found the disease spreads to various organs including the respiratory system. This is the world's first case where COVID-19's infection and transmission process are proven through animal testing.



[Soundbite] KIM YEONG-IL(CHUNGBUK NAT'L UNIVERSITY) : "We confirmed transmission on the 2nd day of contact which is faster than any existing virus."



The experiment also confirmed the virus spreads during the incubation period even when the carrier exhibits no symptoms. On day 2 of infection, a ferret confirmed to have the virus but did not display clinical symptoms, infected other ferrets living in the same space. The finding could be used in developing treatment and vaccine for COVID-19 as researchers try to verify the efficacy of select drugs. However clinical research on humans is necessary, especially to find out more about airborne or asymptomatic infections.



[Soundbite] KIM YEONG-IL(CHUNGBUK NAT'L UNIVERSITY) : "The re-isolation of a virus means infection. Our experiment shows the virus can clearly spread via saliva."



The Korean team's research is published in the science journal Cell Host & Microbe titled, "infection and rapid transmission of COVID-19 in ferrets."

