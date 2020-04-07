기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

At today's meeting of the relevant ministers, the government discussed ways to monitor self-quarantined people in real time by having them wear electronic wristbands or other electronic devices. The government is considering mandating those subject to quarantine to wear electronic wristbands at their consent.
Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo had a phone call with U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper yesterday to discuss defense cost sharing and ask Washington to pay partial wages to Korean workers in the U.S. forces stationed in Korea who are currently on unpaid leaves.
Samsung Electronics posted an estimated operating profit of 6.4 trillion won and sales of 55 trillion won in the first quarter of the year. Samsung's operating profit has increased 2.73 percent year-on-year, while its sales rose 4.98 percent during the same period. However, its operating margin recorded 11.6 percent, the lowest since the third quarter of 2016.
The Ministry of Science and ICT and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will provide technical guidelines to small religious groups on smartphone videotaping and video transmission and provide support regarding data and telecommunication environment by the end of next month.The government will also produce and distribute manuals on how to use live Internet streaming platforms and set up specialized call centers.
