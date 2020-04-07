KOREAN RESIDENTS LEND A HELPING HAND News Today 입력 2020.04.07 (16:40) 수정 2020.04.07 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



COVID-19 cases are on a rapid rise in Brazil where Korean residents are helping the needy and poor who are more vulnerable to the crisis. We take you to Brazil where Korean residents are making and donating face masks and handing out food to the homeless.



[Pkg]



​The number of COVID-19 cases surpassed ten-thousand in Brazil. As there's shortage of face masks in the country, its government asked the public to make their own.



[Soundbite] LUIZ HENRIQUE MANDETTA(MINISTER OF HEALTH) : "Reuse self-made masks by washing them with disinfectants. It's not a problem."



This is not an easy task for the poor. A Korean clothing store in Brazil stepped in to help make masks. Health authorities there requested stores be closed for at least 2 weeks. Despite the difficult situation, this place is up and running, to make masks for those who can't afford it. The employees willingly gave up their off days, to come and work. They are transforming fabrics into 4,000 masks each day and giving them out to the needy.



[Soundbite] YOON SI-WOL(KOREAN GARMENT VENDOR IN SAO PAULO) : "Korean store owners continue to donate fabrics and rubber bands."



Under an overpass, a Korean Brazilian is handing out bread and fruit. He is helping the homeless who can no longer get food from restaurants because they are closed.



[Soundbite] (UNEMPLOYED PERSON IN SAO PAULO) : "I was a caretaker. (What happened?) I was told not to come due to virus fears."



In addition to the 20-thousand homeless population in São Paulo, the COVID-19 pandemic also caused a spike in unemployment figures.



[Soundbite] MIN CHAN-WOOK(KOREAN RESIDENT IN SAO PAULO) : "I was worried for the people who must be suffering as they're hungry and thirsty."



At the Korean Cultural Center in Brazil, its members with craftsman skills are also sewing up masks to support those living in the slums.

