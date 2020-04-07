ANNIVERSARY OF HISTORIC FIGURE News Today 입력 2020.04.07 (16:42) 수정 2020.04.07 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Today, April 7, marks the centennial of the death of freedom fighter Choi Jae-hyung, who was a leading figure in the independence movement in the Russian Maritime Province. Choi dedicated his life to education and the struggle for Korean independence.He also aided the activities of fellow comrade An Jung-geun, before he was arrested and killed by Japanese troops. Here's a look back at his life.



[Pkg]



​​Choi Jae-hyung was born in Kyongwon, Hamgyongbukdo Province in the year 1860. He moved to the Russian Maritime Province with his family and became a successful businessman. He devoted his life to the independence movement and education. In 1908, Choi established an anti-Japan resistance organization in Russia called Dong-eui-hoe or the Association of Comrades and launched an armed independence campaign. An army raised under the organization advanced to the border area of Hamgyongdo Province between July and September of 1908 and engaged in battles with Japanese forces. But they had no choice but to retreat as they were far outnumbered and overwhelmed by Japanese firepower. Prominent freedom fighter An Jung-geun stayed at Choi's residence practicing his shooting skills before departing for Harbin, China where he went to assassinate Japanese colonial leader Hirobumi Ito. Choi was also appointed as the inaugural finance chief of the Korean provisional government founded in April 1919. In November that year, he went on to set up another independence organization in Vladivostok but was arrested by Japanese troops in April the following year after which he was executed by a firing squad.



[Soundbite] MOON YEONG-SUK(CHOI JAE-HYUNG MEMORIAL ASSOCIATION(FEB. 2020)) : "Figures like Choi must be remembered. He is also a role model for practicing noblesse oblige and the culture of sharing under improved economic conditions."



The South Korean government posthumously conferred a decoration to honor his accomplishments in 1962, 42 years after his death.

