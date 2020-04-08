PLASMA TREATMENT IN CURING COVID-19 News Today 입력 2020.04.08 (15:18) 수정 2020.04.08 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



So far over 70-thousand people have died from COVID-19 worldwide and countries are striving to development a treatment. Korean researchers have discovered that blood plasma from a recovered coronavirus patient can effectively treat those suffering from the disease.



[Pkg]



Kim Soo-hyeon has recovered from COVID-19 after a month-long treatment. Kim is visiting the hospital again, but this time to donate blood plasma. Kim's plasma has since been used in treating other coronavirus patients in serious conditions. The plasma taken from a fully recovered patient contains antibodies against COVID-19. Doctors injected Kim's plasma to two seriously ill patients, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s. Both were in a critical state struggling with acute respiratory distress syndrome, but after receiving the plasma treatment, they fully recovered.



[Soundbite] PROF. CHOI JUN-YONG(YONSEI UNIV. SEVERANCE HOSPITAL) : "The white spots are inflammation in progress. We used steroids and also injected plasma donated by recovered patients, after which we can see the white areas have turned black."



The medical staff said the effectiveness of the treatment should not be exaggerated, but it could be an alternative to some severe cases of infection.



[Soundbite] PROF. CHOI JUN-YONG(YONSEI UNIV. SEVERANCE HOSPITAL) : "We have the antibody now for immediate use and it's helpful to have some available for urgent use."



The issue at hand is securing plasma. Currently there is no system of receiving and storing plasma donations.



[Soundbite] KWON JOON-WOOK(CENTRAL DISEASE CONTROL HEADQUARTERS) : "Swift preparations will be made to set up systems to secure and utilize convalescent plasma."



Competition is also heating up in the race to develop COVID-19 vaccines and medicine. Here this freezer holds 15-hundred drug substances researchers are examining day and night in the search for a cure.



[Soundbite] DR. LEE HONG-GUN(INSTITUT PASTEUR KOREA) : "It is a process of selecting the best candidate materials and then developing the best treatment. We invest a great deal of time and try out various methods."



The Korea National Institute of Health has meanwhile announced it successfully produced a candidate vaccine material. Six cases of clinical testing for potential COVID-19 treatments are also under way after receiving government approval.

