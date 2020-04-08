EXPORT REQUEST OF SUPPLIES FROM OVERSEAS News Today 입력 2020.04.08 (15:21) 수정 2020.04.08 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



With the coronavirus pandemic continuing world wide, panic buying of daily necessities is a common sight these days around the world. Supplies are known to be relatively abundant in Korea, and as aresult, other countries are making urgent export requests. The items in demand are widely varied including toilet paper and instant noodles. Take a look.



[Pkg]



Toiletries are stacked on shelves at this supermarket. A Singaporean buyer recently sent an urgent email asking for toilet paper shipments. The buyer said it's hard to get toilet paper in Singapore while there are stockpiles in Korea, adding a contract can be signed "right away."



[Soundbite] KIM HYEON-YOO(HOMEPLUS) : "The request somehow came through our own buyer's email."



The supermarket went on to send 2,000 boxes of its own brand of toilet rolls to Singapore and agreed to export other daily necessities as well. Over in the States, there's been a request to increase production of ramyeon. As the Instant noodles are flying off the shelves in America due to hoarding, a buyer from that country asked for tens of thousands of more boxes of Ramyeon. A Korean manufacturer quickly began operating its six factories in the U.S. around the clock to increase output. But the noodles ran out as soon as they arrived at retail stores.



[Soundbite] CHEON JAE-HA(NONGSHIM) : "Our firm is fully operating ramyeon plants at home and abroad to maximum capacity. Overseas sales jumped some 40% in March."



Due to the global spread of COVID-19, ramyeon exports jumped 28% last month. Shipments of processed rice food items and infant formula milk powder spiked as well. Exports of quarantine products also increased. A seven fold surge for hand sanitizers. Outbound shipments more than doubled for COVID-19 testing tools.



[Soundbite] JO IK-NO(MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY & ENERGY) : "Quarantine regulations introduced by various countries have increased demand for quarantine products."



Thanks to advanced distribution networks and quick online deliveries, there has been no panic buying or stockpiling in South Korea amid the outbreak. As global requests pour in for quarantine and daily goods supply, it seems exports of items that Korea can spare will further rise.

