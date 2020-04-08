기사 본문 영역

RECRUITMENT PROCESS CONTINUES AMID VIRUS
입력 2020.04.08 (15:23) 수정 2020.04.08 (16:52) News Today
RECRUITMENT PROCESS CONTINUES AMID VIRUS
[Anchor Lead]

One of the social ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic is the delay or even cancelling of recruitment and certification tests. But despite growing concerns, a district office in Incheon and the Korea Coast Guard proceeded with their recruitment processes yesterday. Job applicants wearing masks and seated far apart, took tests outdoors.

[Pkg]

​People are seated far apart out on a sports field. They are seated at least two meters apart and are all wearing masks. They have applied for the park facility maintenance job at a district office in Incheon. The district office's recruitment process has already been delayed for more than two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So the office decided to proceed with the interview and performance test after setting up precautionary measures. 148 applicants were divided into six groups and only 25 applicants were called at a time for a one-hour session. Hand sanitizers were made available at several locations.

[Soundbite] NAM SANG-GEUN(INCHEON GYEYANG DISTRICT OFFICE) : "Although it might have been uncomfortable, applicants were seated about 3 meters apart and only 25 people were called at a time for a one-hour session."

An exam to recruit new coast guards took place out on a sports field, not in the usual gymnasium. Temperature checks and hand disinfection were a must before entering the test site. Applicants had to wear masks even when taking fitness tests.

[Soundbite] JANG SU-PYO(CENTRAL REGIONAL COAST GUARD) : "The test took place at the pier reserved for the Coast Guard after COVID-19 quarantine officers disinfected the site."

Although there seems to be no end in sight for this pandemic, institutions began their recruitment processes after setting up thorough disease prevention measures as they can no longer put off hiring new workers.
