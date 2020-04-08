CASE OF VIOLATING OF SELF-QUARANTINE News Today 입력 2020.04.08 (15:27) 수정 2020.04.08 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



Police have apprehended a man in his 20s who rode a subway while being on self-quarantine. This is the first detection of the violation of self-quarantine rules since stricter measures were enacted, and prosecutors have vowed to seek prison sentences for everyone who violates self-quarantine rules.



[Pkg]



​Danggogae Station, Line number four... A man in his 20s who was supposed to be in self-quarantine took the subway two days ago to travel to Myeongdong. He arrived in Korea from Indonesia on April 2 and was required to self-isolate for two weeks. He even turned off the GPS on his self-quarantine app.



[Soundbite] (OFFICIAL FROM NOWON-GU DISTRICT WARD) : "He didn't answer his phone in the morning and his GPS was off. So we called the police."



Quarantine authorities reported the situation to the police. They found the man in Nowon-gu District an hour later. He claims to have stepped outside and took the subway because staying at home all the time was too stifling. Police indicted the man and will investigate him for violating the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act when his self-quarantine period is over. Maximum penalty for violating self-quarantine rules has been strengthened from a fine of 3 million won to a year behind bars or a fine of up to 10 million won. This was the first violation detected by authorities since the changes were implemented. Currently 75 people are under investigation for violating self-isolation rules. Police have already indicted and sent to prosecutors six cases, and vowed to investigate even the ones that have not been reported by quarantine authorities. Prosecutors, are poised to seek prison sentences for all violators of self-isolation rules. Those who break self-quarantine rules intentionally or repeatedly will be investigated under arrest even if their tests come back negative later.

