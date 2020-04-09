PUNISHMENT FOR MISLEADING MOVEMENT INFORMATION News Today 입력 2020.04.09 (15:31) 수정 2020.04.09 (17:40)

[Anchor Lead]



Some of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are misleading epidemiological investigators, by being unclear about where they've been. The government has warned that if they intentionally hide their movement information, they can be reported to authorities and be sentenced to prison or fined.



[Pkg]



​​Early March. Six COVID-19 cases were reported from a single apartment complex in Wonju, Gangwon-do Province. A 56-year-old resident was identified as the first spreader. When public health authorities first conducted an epidemiological investigation, he claimed that he had not engaged in outside activities. But surveillance footage showed he attended a resident representatives' meeting and used the apartment's fitness facilities. The city of Wonju reported him to the police. The man was booked for violating the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act.



[Soundbite] CHOI JONG-HWA(GANGWON PROVINCIAL POLICE AGENCY) : "We plan to start investigating before health authorities file a report when necessary and take aggressive actions to protect people's health."



An infected employee of a major night club in Seoul also misled disease prevention investigators. Describing her job as a freelancer, she claims to have stayed home, but it turns out she was out and working in those days. False testimonies as well as intentional omission of whereabouts are all in violation of the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act. Violators can be sentenced to maximum two years in prison or a fine of up to two million won.



[Soundbite] KWON JUN-WOOK(CENTRAL QUARANTINE COUNTERMEASURES HEADQUARTERS) : "We are well aware of the situation and we keep stressing the importance of doing our job right. Every case is important in epidemiological investigation."



Authorities stress that people should tell the truth during epidemiological investigations as lies could put the entire community in danger.

