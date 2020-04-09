ENTRY RESTRICTIONS ON FOREIGNERS News Today 입력 2020.04.09 (15:33) 수정 2020.04.09 (17:40)

[Anchor Lead]



The government will impose entry restrictions on foreigners arriving to Korea to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Visa-free entries for people from countries that currently ban Korean nationals will also be suspended.



[Pkg]



Nearly half of new COVID-19 cases in Korea on April 8th -- 24 out of 53 -- were imported. Four of them were foreign nationals. As the number of cases brought from overseas continues to rise, the government has decided to impose entry restrictions on foreign nationals.



[Soundbite] CHUNG SE-KYUN(PRIME MINISTER(APR. 8, CENTRAL DISASTER AND SAFETY COUNTERMEASURES HEADQUARTERS MEETING)) : "About half of new cases lately are being brought from abroad. The pandemic which has hit Europe and the U.S. is now showing signs of spreading to Japan and other Asian countries as well."



Starting on April 1, all inbound passengers in Korea are required to self-quarantine, but now that their number has surpassed 40,000 the government has decided to suspend visa exemptions and visa-free entries for people from countries with entry bans for Korean nationals. The measure applies to 88 out of 148 countries and regions that have imposed entry bans for Koreans. The measure applies to 88 out of the 148 countries and regions that have entry bans for Koreans in place as of April 8. The list includes most of the European countries that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Seoul, however, stressed that it's maintaining an open-door policy by issuing visas in limited amounts. The measure seeks to stop the spread of the virus by cases brought from abroad without banning entry to the country altogether. The measure does not apply to the United States, the U.K., Mexico and other countries that have not imposed entry bans on Korean nationals. Nor does it apply to China, Iran and India, whose nationals were not allowed to enter Korea without visas in the first place. The government plans to implement the new measure as soon as possible after discussing it with the relevant ministries.

