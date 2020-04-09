S. KOREA SENDS TESTING REAGENTS TO ISRAEL News Today 입력 2020.04.09 (15:36) 수정 2020.04.09 (17:40)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Israel reached a deal with South Korea to purchase coronavirus testing reagents. As the delivery of the chemicals was delayed, the Israeli government carried out an operation to transport the reagents and protective suits for healthcare workers.



[Pkg]



​The Israeli government sent a plane to airlift COVID-19 test kits and protective gear for medical teams. In an effort to block the spread of the virus, the country suspended most international flights, including those to and from South Korea. But due to this closed air route, South Korean-made testing reagents must be delivered to Israel via a third country, creating a delay in supply. In light of the situation's urgency, the Israeli government planned an airlift operation. Local media reported that Israel's Foreign Ministry and embassy in Seoul worked to obtain permission for the transport plane to land in South Korea. The Defense Ministry oversaw the purchase process. The emergency airlift operation was necessary to ensure Israel receives the testing reagents before the Passover holiday. Passover is a Jewish festival during which Israeli people remember how their ancestors escaped from Egypt. There is a possibility of a COVID-19 infection spike during the holiday, since ultra-orthodox believers will likely hold prayers and celebrations despite government ban on non-essential social gatherings. While issuing travel restrictions, Israeli quarantine authorities are conducting stricter COVID-19 tests.



[Soundbite] MICKY ROSENFELD(ISRAELI POLICE SPOKESMAN)



As of Thursday morning, the country reported some 9,400 infections with about 70 deaths. In an effort to block the spread of the virus around 13,000 out of one million people take the tests.

S. KOREA SENDS TESTING REAGENTS TO ISRAEL

입력 2020.04.09 (15:36) 수정 2020.04.09 (17:40) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Israel reached a deal with South Korea to purchase coronavirus testing reagents. As the delivery of the chemicals was delayed, the Israeli government carried out an operation to transport the reagents and protective suits for healthcare workers.



[Pkg]



​The Israeli government sent a plane to airlift COVID-19 test kits and protective gear for medical teams. In an effort to block the spread of the virus, the country suspended most international flights, including those to and from South Korea. But due to this closed air route, South Korean-made testing reagents must be delivered to Israel via a third country, creating a delay in supply. In light of the situation's urgency, the Israeli government planned an airlift operation. Local media reported that Israel's Foreign Ministry and embassy in Seoul worked to obtain permission for the transport plane to land in South Korea. The Defense Ministry oversaw the purchase process. The emergency airlift operation was necessary to ensure Israel receives the testing reagents before the Passover holiday. Passover is a Jewish festival during which Israeli people remember how their ancestors escaped from Egypt. There is a possibility of a COVID-19 infection spike during the holiday, since ultra-orthodox believers will likely hold prayers and celebrations despite government ban on non-essential social gatherings. While issuing travel restrictions, Israeli quarantine authorities are conducting stricter COVID-19 tests.



[Soundbite] MICKY ROSENFELD(ISRAELI POLICE SPOKESMAN)



As of Thursday morning, the country reported some 9,400 infections with about 70 deaths. In an effort to block the spread of the virus around 13,000 out of one million people take the tests.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보