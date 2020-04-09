ONLINE PERFORMANCES AND GAMES News Today 입력 2020.04.09 (15:41) 수정 2020.04.09 (17:40)

[Anchor Lead]



As the social distancing period has been extended for two more weeks, local cultural and art organizations and professional sports teams are providing online performances or games to keep Koreans entertained.



[Pkg]



These three siblings spend most of their time cooped up at home. Recently, they've become fascinated with cultural contents such as Korean traditional music, classical concerts, and ballet, on YouTube.



[Soundbite] SHIN HYEON-JU(MOTHER) : "Before the outbreak, I used to take the children to musicals. But now I watch the concerts on YouTube because we can no longer go out."



A theater without an audience. At the director's signal, a delightful concert begins. The Gwangju Symphony Orchestra is taping this session for the streaming service, which will be provided to people staying at home during the pandemic.



[Soundbite] MO SEONG-IL(GWANGJU CULTURE AND ART CENTER) : "People cannot come to the concert hall these days. We opened an online channel so our audience can access the performances from home."



As the start of the professional baseball season is postponed, KBO teams started airing their practice games on the internet.



[Soundbite] "It's a hit. It went toward the left field, in front of Na Ji-wan. Hong Jong-pyo does it again."



Although it's a weekday afternoon, more than 4,000 people are logged in. National parks have set up guided tour programs for those who cannot visit the natural monuments. More online contents are being created to help uplift the spirits of citizens who are becoming increasingly exhausted due to extended social distancing.

