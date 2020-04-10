DOMESTIC EFFORTS TO FIND COVID-19 CURE News Today 입력 2020.04.10 (15:17) 수정 2020.04.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Efforts to find a cure or at least develop a vaccine for preventing the novel coronavirus are in full swing around the globe. President Moon Jae-in has met with Korean researchers and urged them to do their best to succeed in the development of a vaccine and treatment for COVID-19.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in has visited a research institute developing a cure for COVID-19. He received a report that substances used in asthma and antiparasitic drugs have been found to be effective in treating the virus.



[Soundbite] KIM SEUNG-TAEK(RESEARCH TEAM) : "The green color means that the cells are completely contaminated by the virus. When the density of the drug is increased gradually, the green color slowly decreases. This indicates that the drug has anti-viral effects."



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "I have seen reports about the effect of antiparasitic drugs. So they aren't groundless at all."



At a meeting with researchers, President Moon pledged to invest 210 billion won in vaccine development and adopt a swift clinical approval procedure to support the research.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "I hope our cure and vaccine will be able to save humanity. My administration will do its best."



Moon promised to stockpile the developed cure or vaccine in sufficient amounts and compensate 100 percent of the development costs. The president urged the relevant ministers to spare no administrative or financial support for the research, even if that means seeking help from the Finance Ministry if the ministries of science and health can't handle the matter on their end. Citing an example of how Korea has overcome Japan's export restrictions by addressing difficulties facing businesses immediately, Moon instructed his administration to set up a pan-governmental council to assist with vaccine development.

