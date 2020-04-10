SEOUL CITY ORDERS ENT. FACILITIES TO CLOSE News Today 입력 2020.04.10 (15:19) 수정 2020.04.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Seoul Metropolitan Government has ordered some four thousand adult entertainment facilities in the city to close in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Crackdowns have revealed that while most of the facilities in question are closed now, some continue to operate.



[Pkg]



​A night club in Hongdae area, Seoul... A team of inspectors enter the facility.



[Soundbite] (OFFICIAL FROM MAPO-GU DIST. WARD) : "We are from the Hygiene Department of Mapo-gu District Ward. Because of the anti-gathering ban, you must close your facility in line with Article 49 of the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act."



On Day 1 of enforcing the anti-gathering order for adult entertainment facilities in the capital, officials from the metropolitan government and district wards conducted crackdowns on some 4600 places including bars. The crackdowns will continue until April 19, when the intensified social distancing measure is to end. Establishments found to be still operating will be reported to authorities and can be fined up to three million won in accordance with the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act. Mapo-gu District, home to a cluster of 42 night clubs. All but one are closed now. Many such facilities in Seocho-gu District have also suspended operations. While most club and bar owners willingly comply with the anti-gathering order, some complain of financial difficulties.



[Soundbite] (OWNER OF NIGHT CLUB IN HONGIK UNIV. AREA(VOICE ALTERED)) : "To be honest, I do want to comply. But they should give us some kind of benefits in return. If not, close down all other facilities as well. I'm not asking for much. I just want to be able to pay the rent."



The Seoul Metropolitan Government is determined to minimize cluster infections in the city by banning mass gatherings.



[Soundbite] RYU JAE-HONG(MAPO-GU DIST. WARD) : "As COVID-19 is still widespread, stronger social distancing measures are in place. I hope everyone will cooperate to help end the situation as soon as possible."



However, bars operating as regular restaurants remain in the blind spot, as the anti-gathering ban does not apply to them.

