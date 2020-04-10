COVID-19 AFFECTS CRIME RATE News Today 입력 2020.04.10 (15:25) 수정 2020.04.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]

Statistics show that COVID-19 is affecting crime rates as well. The number of assault and theft reports for March fell by about 10%, demonstrating that social distancing leads to fewer crimes.



[Pkg]



A particularly busy area in Suwon, packed with bars and restaurants. They still have customers but this is definitely lower foot traffic than before the COVID-19 pandemic. Police officers patrolling the area can clearly feel the difference.



[Soundbite] NAM DONG-HAK(SUWON NAMBU POLICE STATION) : "The crowd size decreased by about 30%."



A key contributing factor is extensive social distancing. The phenomenon has subsequently lowered crime rates. The number of assault cases reported over the past three months fell 7.5% on-year. The decline was most noticeable in March. Theft cases dropped by more than 9% in that month and there's been an astonishing dip in the number of robbery reports.



[Soundbite] PROF. LEE WOONG-HYUK(KONKUK UNIVERSITY) : "Most crimes occur when there is person-to-person contact. Only when people meet can conflicts and various property crimes occur."



During the MERS outbreak in 2015, there were similar patterns as well, illustrating the correlation between infectious diseases and crime rates. Police are focusing their investigative power on crimes related to the virus, such as mask hoarding or fraud. Law enforcement officers will also continue to support local government bodies' crackdowns on businesses non-compliant to quarantine guidelines and investigation of self-quarantine violators.



[Soundbite] NAM DONG-HAK(SUWON NAMBU POLICE STATION) : "Officers responsible for public safety are working harder than ever, with a renewed sense of duty."



The disease that already transformed the economic and social landscape is also changing criminal activities and police investigation.

