FLIGHT TO BRING BACK KOREANS IN RUSSIA News Today 입력 2020.04.10 (15:30) 수정 2020.04.10 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



Because Russia had closed down its borders to all inbound and outbound travelers, Korean nationals stranded in Russia were flown in on a special flight from Moscow a few days ago. Now, another special flight will head to Vladivostok next Tuesday to bring back Koreans from the far eastern part of Russia.



[Pkg]



​On April 14th a special flight will bring back Korean students, businessmen, and expats in the Far East region of Russia. According to the Korean Consulate General in Vladivostok, Russian authorities allowed a special Korean Air flight to transport the expats out. It's scheduled to depart Vladivostok International Airport at 3 PM on April 14th. The aircraft has 159 seats. All passengers must undergo temperature checks before boarding. Upon arriving and entering the country, they must be isolated for two weeks. The Consulate General said the special flight was arranged through the coordination of the Russian authorities, Korean Air, and the Korean community in Russia.



[Soundbite] OH SUNG-HWAN(CONSUL GENERAL IN VLADIVOSTOK) : "Korean Air and the Korean community in Russia worked hard to make this happen. Also, the Maritime provincial government and Russian authorities provided a lot of support."



In order to stop the spread of COVID-19, Russia essentially closed its borders on land, air, and sea by halting all international flight on March 27 and shutting territorial boundaries on March 30th. Back on April 7th, some 260 Korean expats and businessmen returned home on a special Korean Air flight from Moscow.

