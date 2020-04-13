기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.04.13 (15:03)
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors will suspend some of their factories as the global sales of automobiles have plunged amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hyundai Motor has suspended some of the production lines at its Ulsan factory for five days, while Kia Motors is considering halting three of its factories from April 23rd through April 29th.
Last month exports in the information and communication sector recorded 16 billion dollars, up 1.1 percent year-on-year, thanks to the growing exports of mobile phones and computers. Imports of ICT products surpassed 9.4 billion dollars, while trade surplus in the ICT sector reached 6.5 billion dollars.
The number of hiring ads in March decreased by a third on-year as businesses struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The job search platform Saramin says the number of its hiring ads plummeted more than 32 percent last month compared to the same period last year.
The War Memorial of Korea, which has been closed since late February to stop the spread of the coronavirus, began providing online services on April 10th on its website. The memorial's online exhibition tours feature professional guides introducing various topics through videos. In the next three weeks the memorial will post videos on six topics.
