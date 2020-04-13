MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR SEWOL SINKING ANNIVERSARY News Today 입력 2020.04.13 (15:04) 수정 2020.04.13 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The bereaved families of the those who perished in the Sewol ferry disaster held a memorial service to mark the 6th anniversary of the tragedy. They also demanded that the cause of the accident be investigated.



[Pkg]



​Donning yellow jackets, the bereaved families of Sewol ferry victims board a Coast Guard boat. After a three-hour ride, they arrive at the site of the tragedy that took the lives of their loved ones six years ago.



[Soundbite] SUNG YOON-CHANG(MOKPO COAST GUARD) : "We're one minute away. To the right of the boat is the site where the Sewol ferry was lifted. We will be arriving there shortly."



Moments later, a yellow buoy comes into view, and the families break into tears. It's been six years now. They miss their loved ones more than ever.



[Soundbite] "I miss you so much!"



A mother keeps calling out her son's name with all her might. The bereaved families demand authorities find the cause of the tragedy no matter what.



[Soundbite] HONG YOUNG-MI(BEREAVED FAMILY) : "We have only one wish - to find out how the Sewol ferry disaster occurred and why the real cause is still unknown."



Upon arrival on land, the families visit Mokpo Newport, where the doomed ferry is kept. Lifted from the sea three years ago, the rusty and torn ship seems to symbolize the wounds of the bereaved families left by the blunt and harsh language of select politicians.



[Soundbite] CHANG HOON(COUNCIL OF SEWOL FERRY DISASTER BEREAVED FAMILIES) : "Our wounds haven't healed yet. How can I forget my son, who is now gone, and get over his passing? I don't understand how they can say such blunt things to us when we struggle with so much pain."



It's been six years since the disaster. The ferry's name means "Time". However, time has not healed the wounds of those who lost their loved ones in the tragedy.

