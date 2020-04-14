S. KOREA'S TOUGHER COVID-19 MEASURES News Today 입력 2020.04.14 (15:10) 수정 2020.04.14 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to spread around the world at an alarming level, we reported yesterday that South Korea now requires all passengers arriving from the United States to take coronavirus tests. Here's more about the nation's tougher anti-COVID-19 measure.



[Pkg]



Flights from Washington and New York arrive at Incheon Airport. On Monday, South Korea began enforcing a mandatory quarantine for all passengers coming from the U.S. They are also required to take COVID-19 tests within three days of their arrival.



[Soundbite] (PASSENGER FROM THE U.S.) : "I have to leave my contact number and install a location tracking app for self-isolation."



Previously arrivals from the U.S. were only required to self-isolate for two weeks and take tests only when symptoms appeared. Short-term stay foreigners will be housed at designated quarantine facilities and receive tests when they develop symptoms. There was much confusion about the changed rules among passengers.



[Soundbite] (PASSENGER FROM THE U.S.) : "I was not informed of that at the quarantine site. It seems that there is no information about the three-day rule in the guideline pamphlet. Ah, it is here."



A surging number of Koreans studying or working in the U.S. is coming back to Korea due to the rapid and intense spread there.



[Soundbite] KIM DO-YOUNG(PASSENGER FROM THE U.S.) : "Streets are deserted with no pedestrians and restaurants are closed. People stand in long lines to enter supermarkets. They take the situation seriously."



Most local governments have already been requiring all passengers from the U.S. to take coronavirus tests.



[Soundbite] (SEOUL CITY GOV'T OFFICIAL) : "It is not a new rule. It was announced when the coronavirus outbreak first occurred. I am here to inform passengers of transportation measures."



On Monday, South Korea suspended the validity of all short-term visas that were issued before April fifth. It also suspended visa-free entry and visa waiver programs for 90 countries that are imposing entry bans on South Koreans.

