ASSESSMENT OF SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES News Today 입력 2020.04.14 (15:11) 수정 2020.04.14 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



With a steady decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases, there are prudent calls that strict quarantine measures could be relaxed. The government will this week assess the results of stepped-up social distancing guidelines, and discuss whether to transition into what's called a daily life quarantine system.



[Pkg]



A packed baseball stadium may not be witnessed this year. Even if the KBO season kicks off after being postoned from late March due to virus fears, people with fever or respiratory symptoms as well as those who have been abroad in the past 2 weeks won't be allowed in the stadium. Fans are advised to buy tickets beforehand, instead of making purchases at the stadium. When inside the arena, spectators must sit one seat apart from each other. Visitors must refrain from heated cheers and shouts to prevent possible droplet transmissions. Officials will be allowed to chase out audience members who do not follow these guidelines. Also, other means of watching baseball matches such as online or VR services should be promoted. These are some of the many practical guidelines currently being discussed by a committee tasked with daily life quarantine measures. The government laid out five advisories to the public in preparation for a transition into a new phase of quarantine system where day to day life will go hand in hand with quarantine activities. Stay at home 3-4 days if one is sick. Continue to maintain about two arms length distance from one another. Wash hands for 30 seconds. Use sleeves to cover up when coughing. Ventilate home at least twice a day. The government will gather public opinion for 2 weeks before determining detailed guidelines on daily life-related quarantine. Authorities also stressed that transitioning into this new phase does not mean the end of social distancing.



[Soundbite] KIM GANG-LIP(CENTRAL DISASTER & SAFETY COUNTERMEASURES HEADQUARTERS) : "I reiterate that if social distancing is eased, unmanageable situations may follow in the days or weeks ahead."



Citizen reactions are mixed.



[Soundbite] BEOM JUN-HEE(SEOUL CITIZEN) : "Some people are ignoring the guidelines. So I think the current rules should continue for about one more month."



[Soundbite] (SEOUL CITIZEN(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Business owners are having a hard time. Even gyms are being closed. I believe public awareness has also improved."



Later this week the government will decide on shifting to a so-called daily life quarantine system, after holding in-depth discussions on the matter.

ASSESSMENT OF SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES

입력 2020.04.14 (15:11) 수정 2020.04.14 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



With a steady decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases, there are prudent calls that strict quarantine measures could be relaxed. The government will this week assess the results of stepped-up social distancing guidelines, and discuss whether to transition into what's called a daily life quarantine system.



[Pkg]



A packed baseball stadium may not be witnessed this year. Even if the KBO season kicks off after being postoned from late March due to virus fears, people with fever or respiratory symptoms as well as those who have been abroad in the past 2 weeks won't be allowed in the stadium. Fans are advised to buy tickets beforehand, instead of making purchases at the stadium. When inside the arena, spectators must sit one seat apart from each other. Visitors must refrain from heated cheers and shouts to prevent possible droplet transmissions. Officials will be allowed to chase out audience members who do not follow these guidelines. Also, other means of watching baseball matches such as online or VR services should be promoted. These are some of the many practical guidelines currently being discussed by a committee tasked with daily life quarantine measures. The government laid out five advisories to the public in preparation for a transition into a new phase of quarantine system where day to day life will go hand in hand with quarantine activities. Stay at home 3-4 days if one is sick. Continue to maintain about two arms length distance from one another. Wash hands for 30 seconds. Use sleeves to cover up when coughing. Ventilate home at least twice a day. The government will gather public opinion for 2 weeks before determining detailed guidelines on daily life-related quarantine. Authorities also stressed that transitioning into this new phase does not mean the end of social distancing.



[Soundbite] KIM GANG-LIP(CENTRAL DISASTER & SAFETY COUNTERMEASURES HEADQUARTERS) : "I reiterate that if social distancing is eased, unmanageable situations may follow in the days or weeks ahead."



Citizen reactions are mixed.



[Soundbite] BEOM JUN-HEE(SEOUL CITIZEN) : "Some people are ignoring the guidelines. So I think the current rules should continue for about one more month."



[Soundbite] (SEOUL CITIZEN(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Business owners are having a hard time. Even gyms are being closed. I believe public awareness has also improved."



Later this week the government will decide on shifting to a so-called daily life quarantine system, after holding in-depth discussions on the matter.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보