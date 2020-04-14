기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
2020.04.14
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

Korea will hold parliamentary elections tomorrow at 14,330 polling stations nationwide to elect 300 members of the National Assembly including 253 single-member district seats and 47 proportional representation seats. The votes will be counted at 251 stations as soon as the ballot boxes arrive, and the results will be known in the early hours of Thursday.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says testing kits of two Korean companies whose products had been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have been shipped to the United States this afternoon on a cargo plane of the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Export and import prices declined last month on the plunging international oil prices. According to the Bank of Korea, the export price index recorded 96.59 in March, down 1.1 percent from the previous month and 3.3 percent from the same period a year ago.
Minister of Health and Welfare Park Neung-hoo spoke to his U.S. counterpart Alex M. Azar on the phone to share Korea's experience in fighting COVID-19. Park briefed the U.S. secretary of health on how Korea conducts COVID-19 tests and traces those exposed to the virus, introduced examples of re-infection, and pledged to cooperate with the U.S. health authorities to stop the pandemic.
