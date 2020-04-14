BRAZIL INTRODUCE S.KOREA'S DRIVING THRU TESTS News Today 입력 2020.04.14 (15:15) 수정 2020.04.14 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Brazil, where COVID-19 continues to spread, has become the first South American nation to introduce Korean-style drive-thru testing stations. They have received positive reviews from both medical workers and the public for their swiftness and convenience.



[Pkg]



​Cars are lined up in the parking lot of a hospital in a coastal city in Brazil. These people are here to receive COVID-19 tests. Drive-thru testing stations, first introduced in Korea, are receiving a positive response from the public for the fast results, which are ready in just 15 minutes, as well as safety.



[Soundbite] (SANTOS RESIDENT) : "I have been having symptoms for about two weeks now. I came here to find out if I have COVID-19."



Drive-thru stations can test 350 people a day without posing any risk of contamination, which exists in crowded hospitals. Moreover, they are expected to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Brazil, which lacks medical staff.



[Soundbite] (DOCTOR FROM SANTA CASA HOSPITAL IN SANTOS) : "It's been difficult to test people so far, but now anyone can receive a test easily if they need it."



Health workers have blocked a lane on a motorway in downtown Sao Paulo to administer flu shots to the elderly, who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. Receiving influenza vaccination at drive-thru stations is also fast and convenient.



[Soundbite] (SAO PAULO RESIDENT) : "I like this method. I wish they used it all the time, not just now."



In addition to these facilites, Brazil has also begun importing testing kits from Korea as it struggles to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

