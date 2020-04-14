SOCIALLY DISTANCED APARTMENT MUSIC CONCERT News Today 입력 2020.04.14 (15:17) 수정 2020.04.14 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



It's easy to feel pretty down and even depressed these days with the prolonged COVID-19 outbreak. Take a look at an apartment music concert where residents enjoyed some music while maintaining social distancing.



[Pkg]



​Musicians have gathered for a performance here at an apartment complex in Gyeonggido Province. As the melodies begin to resonate, residents started coming out to their balconies to see what's going on. They open up their windows, to fully appreciate the unique concert. Some clapped in appreciation.. Others held out signs with words of encouragement and hope for their neighbors. As time passes, we see more smiles.



[Soundbite] JO SEOK-JOO(RESIDENT) : "I've been forced to stay at home. So it's great to feel the joy of spring through live music."



[Soundbite] YOO SOO-HYEON(RESIDENT) : "It was beyond expectations. I was worried the sound may not reach my home, high up here. We heard it and it was wonderful."



A local government came up with this balcony concert idea, to help residents shake off the COVID-19 gloom while maintaining social distance.



[Soundbite] BANG SEONG-HO(CONDUCTOR, WESTERN SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA) : "We prepared the performance to give hope and strength to citizens during this difficult time."



Coronavirus blues are affecting many people due to the prolonged outbreak. That's why, these days, more performances are held in this fashion, closer to home to help narrow the psychological distance between people during this difficult time.

