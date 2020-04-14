기사 본문 영역

AIRBAGS TO STOP BABIES FROM SUFFOCATING
2020.04.14
[Anchor Lead]

Each year, roughly 100 infants die from suffocation while sleeping, when their parents or caregivers are away. To prevent such tragic deaths, domestic researchers have developed an airbag that gives them room to breathe in desperate situations

[Pkg]

​A doll lies on its stomach with its face down. If it were a human baby, it could be choked by a pillow or blanket. However, the emergency is detected by six sensors that respond to pressure measuring over 500 grams. An airbag soon inflates to give the baby room to breathe. At the same time, the device sends an alert to parents' mobile phones. Usually, four or five-month-old babies can turn over their bodies on their own. An annual average of some 100 infants die from suffocation, while their parents or babysitters are away or asleep. It is presumed that 70 percent of the deaths occur when babies lie on their stomachs. The developers expect the airbag to prevent many of these tragic accidents.

[Soundbite] CHOI SEONG-HWAN(KOREA INSTITUTE OF INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY) : "As the number of double-income families is increasing, many babies younger than one year are taken care of at daycare centers or nurseries. The device can be used in such care facilities as well as houses."

Having already applied for a patent, the research team will transfer the technology to a private business and launch the product in the market next year.
