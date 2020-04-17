DEMOCRATIC PARTY TAKES ELECTION VICTORY News Today 입력 2020.04.17 (15:04) 수정 2020.04.17 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Democratic Party has achieved a sweeping victory in the parliamentary elections, winning 180 seats, the most ever. The party's leadership said it's feeling a great and formidable sense of responsibility, and pledged to implement its candidates' campaign pledges such as disaster relief subsidies right away.



[Pkg]



​The Democratic Party won 180 seats in the National Assembly. With this historic accomplishment, it now holds the majority of the parliamentary seats obtained through local constituencies alone, plus those won by its minor party. Despite the sweeping victory, the party leadership stressed responsibility over joy.



[Soundbite] LEE HAE-CHAN(CHAIRMAN, DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "We must observe humbly what the people want and watch our every step and word."



Lee Nak-yon, the head of the Democratic Party's election committee, who used to criticize the party's tendency to be arrogant at times, emphasized, he felt a great and formidable sense of responsibility.



[Soundbite] LEE NAK-YON(DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "We will set our priority on overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn. We will do our best to yield positive results."



There will be increased efforts in overcoming the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and providing disaster relief subsidies within this month.



[Soundbite] LEE IN-YOUNG(FLOOR LEADER, DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "We will negotiate disaster relief subsidies with the other parties to reach a consensus."



The ruling bloc is also focused on the August convention, which will serve as a springboard toward the next presidential election. All eyes are on whether Lee Nak-yon will run for party chair. Some Pundits believe, as the historic victory is a barometer of the incumbent administration's performance, and many former officials from Cheongwadae were elected, pro-Moon lawmakers' influence will grow even stronger. When the 21st National Assembly opens next month, the Democratic Party is expected to push for reforms with greater force using its stronger-than-ever legislative power.

DEMOCRATIC PARTY TAKES ELECTION VICTORY

입력 2020.04.17 (15:04) 수정 2020.04.17 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Democratic Party has achieved a sweeping victory in the parliamentary elections, winning 180 seats, the most ever. The party's leadership said it's feeling a great and formidable sense of responsibility, and pledged to implement its candidates' campaign pledges such as disaster relief subsidies right away.



[Pkg]



​The Democratic Party won 180 seats in the National Assembly. With this historic accomplishment, it now holds the majority of the parliamentary seats obtained through local constituencies alone, plus those won by its minor party. Despite the sweeping victory, the party leadership stressed responsibility over joy.



[Soundbite] LEE HAE-CHAN(CHAIRMAN, DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "We must observe humbly what the people want and watch our every step and word."



Lee Nak-yon, the head of the Democratic Party's election committee, who used to criticize the party's tendency to be arrogant at times, emphasized, he felt a great and formidable sense of responsibility.



[Soundbite] LEE NAK-YON(DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "We will set our priority on overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn. We will do our best to yield positive results."



There will be increased efforts in overcoming the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and providing disaster relief subsidies within this month.



[Soundbite] LEE IN-YOUNG(FLOOR LEADER, DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "We will negotiate disaster relief subsidies with the other parties to reach a consensus."



The ruling bloc is also focused on the August convention, which will serve as a springboard toward the next presidential election. All eyes are on whether Lee Nak-yon will run for party chair. Some Pundits believe, as the historic victory is a barometer of the incumbent administration's performance, and many former officials from Cheongwadae were elected, pro-Moon lawmakers' influence will grow even stronger. When the 21st National Assembly opens next month, the Democratic Party is expected to push for reforms with greater force using its stronger-than-ever legislative power.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보