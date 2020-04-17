SAFETY CONCERNS OVER VIDEO CALL SERVICES News Today 입력 2020.04.17 (15:09) 수정 2020.04.17 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, video conference services are a boom these days amid social distancing guidelines. One service in particular known as Zoom is raising some eyebrows over security concerns following frequent hacks. The Korean government has also laid out measures to address the growing concern.



[Pkg]



​A footage of the 9/11 attacks suddenly pop up during a video conference call. This happened in the U.S. when the teleconference program zoom, was hacked. Hackers barge in, posting all kinds of clips and lash out profanities. A new term has been coined to describe such attacks -- Zoom bombing or Zoom raiding. Here in South Korea, Zoom is the most popular app used for remote lectures. No hacking incident reported in the nation yet. Nonetheless, the government laid out countermeasures. Authorities will monitor incidents of malicious code circulation aimed at hacking into Zoom, around the clock. The government will also consult white hat hackers to uncover security vulnerabilities. When white hats report loop holes, the findings will be appraised each quarter and prize money of up to ten million won will be paid as compensation. Videoconferencing services with security protection verified through this process, will be used more extensively. Small scale developers will be provided financial benefits of up to 10 million won for creating new video conferencing programs. In the case of Zoom, Korea's science and education ministries believe it can be used relatively safely if equipped with a security patch. Due to continued hacking incidents, Singapore and New York suspended the service. Korea is focused on stepping up security instead of banning the service completely.

