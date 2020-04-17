BEREAVED FAMILIES REMAIN IN JINDO News Today 입력 2020.04.17 (15:12) 수정 2020.04.17 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Yesterday marked the sixth anniversary of the Sewol ferry tragedy which took away almost 300 lives. The ferry passengers' families had waited at Paengmok Harbor in Jindo for their loved ones to be rescued, but some still remain there six years later.



[Pkg]



​Families of the Sewol Ferry passengers had waited endlessly at Paengmok Harbor in Jindo at the time of the sinking. Next to a construction site stands a few colorfully painted shipping containers. The person living in these containers for six years now is Koh Yeong-hwan. He could not leave Paengmok Harbor even after saying goodbye to his son Woo-jae, who perished here with the ferry. He still longs for his son and feels guilty for not being able to spare his life.



[Soundbite] KOH YEONG-HWAN(LOST HIS SON IN FERRY ACCIDENT) : "I still regret sending him to Danwon High School. All this could have been avoided if I let him go to the school of his choice."



Han Bok-nam, whose daughter died here, found a new home last January, relocating from Paengmok Harbor where he had previously lived for years. Jo In-ho, who lost his son in the ferry accident, got a new job in Jindo and moved his whole family down here.



[Soundbite] JO IN-HO(LOST HIS SON IN FERRY ACCIDENT) : "This is where our children took their last steps. We visited and revisited, and on our final trip, just couldn't get ourselves to leave. So, we decided to stay."



They try to heal their emotional scars by staying in Jindo, but their traumas are revisited whenever thoughtless people hurl malicious comments.



[Soundbite] HAN BOK-NAM(LOST HIS DAUGHTER IN FERRY ACCIDENT) : "We heard all sorts of malicious comments over the past six years. I was so hurt by the remarks that there was a time when I wanted to hide deep in the mountains."



Still mourning the loss, the bereaved families cannot leave the place where they said goodbye to their children.

