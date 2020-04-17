EVENTS MARKING SEWOL SINKING ANNIVERSARY News Today 입력 2020.04.17 (15:14) 수정 2020.04.17 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Events to commemorate the Sewol ferry tragedy took place all over the nation. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number and scale of the events were reduced, but there were more attempts to comfort the bereaved families and bring them together this year.



[Pkg]



​Six years have passed. Still today, families and citizens gathered to remember the victims of the Sewol ferry tragedy.



[Soundbite] JANG HOON(4.16 SEWOL FAMILIES FOR TRUTH AND A SAFER SOCIETY) : "I want to hug them and tell them that I love them. I miss them so much."



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the memorial service attendance was merely a fifth of last year's. People attending the ceremony had their temperatures checked and were seated two meters apart. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun sent a video eulogy and Education Minister Yoo Eun-hye emphasized the nation's responsibility and solidarity.



[Soundbite] YOO EUN-HYE(EDUCATION MINISTER) : "The principle of the government protecting and being responsible for the lives of the people has taken root in our society."



People stand in long lines. They are holding small signs including some that read, "We will remember til the end," "We will make a safer society". Because of the outbreak, the events were held with social-distancing in place or substituted with online ones. Singer Huckleberry P delivered a comforting message to the bereaved families with his song through social media.



[Soundbite] "I hope the backpack you're going to carry from now on would be lighter than before."



His fans send yellow ribbons to show their support and solidarity.



[Soundbite] PARK SANG-HYUK (RAPPER HUCKLEBERRY P) : "I think we should commemorate them in any way we can."



[Soundbite] "Darkness cannot overcome the light."



A steady stream of videos created by ordinary citizens is posted on YouTube to show they can pay tribute to the victims of the Sewol ferry tragedy while practicing social distancing. More than 30,000 people visited the online memorial hall to pay their condolences.

EVENTS MARKING SEWOL SINKING ANNIVERSARY

입력 2020.04.17 (15:14) 수정 2020.04.17 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Events to commemorate the Sewol ferry tragedy took place all over the nation. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number and scale of the events were reduced, but there were more attempts to comfort the bereaved families and bring them together this year.



[Pkg]



​Six years have passed. Still today, families and citizens gathered to remember the victims of the Sewol ferry tragedy.



[Soundbite] JANG HOON(4.16 SEWOL FAMILIES FOR TRUTH AND A SAFER SOCIETY) : "I want to hug them and tell them that I love them. I miss them so much."



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the memorial service attendance was merely a fifth of last year's. People attending the ceremony had their temperatures checked and were seated two meters apart. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun sent a video eulogy and Education Minister Yoo Eun-hye emphasized the nation's responsibility and solidarity.



[Soundbite] YOO EUN-HYE(EDUCATION MINISTER) : "The principle of the government protecting and being responsible for the lives of the people has taken root in our society."



People stand in long lines. They are holding small signs including some that read, "We will remember til the end," "We will make a safer society". Because of the outbreak, the events were held with social-distancing in place or substituted with online ones. Singer Huckleberry P delivered a comforting message to the bereaved families with his song through social media.



[Soundbite] "I hope the backpack you're going to carry from now on would be lighter than before."



His fans send yellow ribbons to show their support and solidarity.



[Soundbite] PARK SANG-HYUK (RAPPER HUCKLEBERRY P) : "I think we should commemorate them in any way we can."



[Soundbite] "Darkness cannot overcome the light."



A steady stream of videos created by ordinary citizens is posted on YouTube to show they can pay tribute to the victims of the Sewol ferry tragedy while practicing social distancing. More than 30,000 people visited the online memorial hall to pay their condolences.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보